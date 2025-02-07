American tourist dies in high-speed big bike crash in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – An American tourist tragically lost his life in a high-speed motorcycle accident on Thappraya Road, near Soi 9 in Pattaya In the early hours of February 6.

At 4:36 AM, the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Center received a report of a big bike losing control, mounting the median, and crashing into a tree. Rescue teams and Pattaya police, led by Pol. Maj. Col. Chanan Kesornbua, arrived at the scene to investigate.

The victim, identified as Mr. Leo Williams, 53, from the United States, was found deceased on the road median, having sustained severe trauma. Two betel trees on the median were uprooted due to the impact. His black Kawasaki Z1000 motorcycle showed signs of damage, with engine oil trailing for over 300 meters.







Eyewitnesses reported that the victim was riding at high speed when he lost control at a curve and slammed into the tree. The motorcycle continued moving before eventually falling to the ground.

Police reviewed CCTV footage, which partially captured the fatal moment. The body has been transferred to Pattaya Patthamakhun Hospital, awaiting relatives to claim it for religious rites. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

































