Red Light Confusion – Can you turn left in Pattaya or not?

PATTAYA, Thailand – Traffic rules in Pattaya, especially at red lights, can be confusing—particularly when it comes to turning left. While the general rule in Thailand allows left turns at red lights unless otherwise indicated, Pattaya’s intersections can be inconsistent, leaving both locals and tourists uncertain about what’s allowed.







At some junctions, clear signs explicitly prohibit left turns on red, but in other cases, there’s no signage at all, leading drivers to assume it’s permitted. However, enforcement is unpredictable, and police officers may sometimes stop drivers for making a turn that seemed legal.

Another layer of confusion comes from the behavior of other motorists. Many local drivers don’t wait for a green light and turn left regardless, creating a mix of legal and illegal actions at the same intersection. This inconsistency makes it difficult for newcomers to gauge the correct approach.



To avoid fines or accidents, it’s best to look for signage at each intersection. If there’s no sign explicitly allowing or prohibiting the turn, waiting for the green light is the safest option. When in doubt, observing what other local drivers do (while prioritizing safety) can also provide some guidance.























