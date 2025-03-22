Thai government announces weekly updates on regulations for residents and tourists

BANGKOK, Thailand – The weekly Voices from Thai Kuh Fah program, hosted by Government Spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap today (March 22), covered a wide range of national issues—from public health and environmental protection to digital enforcement and regional development. The broadcast opened with updates on chronic kidney disease prevention and the nationwide rollout of free HPV vaccinations for girls aged 11 to 20. Public health officials continue to urge the public to avoid self-medicating and unregulated herbal supplements while encouraging eligible individuals to access vaccination services at schools and public health centers.







Jirayu also addressed an increase in rabies cases, advising the public to follow safety measures during the hot season. On environmental concerns, he reported that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra had approved a 98-million-baht budget to tackle the spread of blackchin tilapia, an invasive species harming ecosystems and shrimp farms. The Department of Fisheries plans to remove 3.7 million kilograms of this fish species from natural water sources nationwide.

The program provided updates on Thailand’s possible bid to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix, with a feasibility study underway to assess a potential street circuit in Bangkok. On e-cigarette enforcement, Jirayu detailed the prime minister’s involvement in a raid on a warehouse in Nonthaburi province, where over 260,000 items were seized. He added that strict surveillance has been imposed across all land, sea, and air entry points to prevent further smuggling.



In the cultural segment, the government announced soft power efforts around the upcoming Songkran Festival, including a nationwide youth street art competition and new tax benefits for buyers of Thai artworks. Meanwhile, the ODOS scholarship program was launched to support students from each district to study abroad, with applications now open.

Jirayu concluded with a report on his recent visit to China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. He joined Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong in meeting 15 Uyghur individuals recently repatriated from Thailand. The spokesperson described improved infrastructure and cultural observations during Ramadan, noting that the returnees appeared to be living freely. Ongoing monitoring of the remaining repatriated group will be conducted by the Thai embassy in Beijing.



Thailand has also intensified its nationwide crackdown on illegal e-cigarette trade and online promotion. The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES), under Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Chandraruangthong, reported that between March 2024 and March 2025, authorities shut down 9,515 online sources linked to vaping products. Most removals were from Platform X, with others taken down from websites, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and related groups.

Violations of Thai e-cigarette laws carry heavy penalties. Selling or distributing these products can result in up to three years in prison or a fine of 600,000 baht. Possession or purchase may result in imprisonment of up to five years or fines worth four times the product’s value. Unauthorized importation can lead to up to ten years in prison or fines of five times the product’s value, in addition to confiscation. Public use in restricted zones can result in a fine of up to 5,000 baht.







Government agencies continue to work together to track digital content and enforce existing regulations, citing growing concerns about the products’ impact on youth. Officials confirmed that long-term monitoring and enforcement will continue, with the goal of eliminating both online and offline e-cigarette sales nationwide.























