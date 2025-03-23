Pattaya Warms Up – Rising temperatures, beachgoers, and sun safety tips

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department reports that temperatures in northern, northeastern, and central Thailand are rising as a strong high-pressure system weakens. However, cool morning weather persists in these regions. Residents are advised to take precautions against sudden weather changes.

Meanwhile, the southern region is seeing a decrease in rainfall due to weakening easterly winds. In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves remain around 2 meters high, and they may exceed this height in areas experiencing thunderstorms. In the upper Gulf and the lower Andaman Sea, waves range from 1 to 2 meters, with higher waves occurring offshore. Mariners are urged to navigate cautiously and avoid stormy areas.







Additionally, air quality in northern and upper Thailand remains moderate to high, with an increased accumulation of dust and haze due to weakened winds.

As the weather begins to warm up, Pattaya, one of Thailand’s top beach destinations, is expected to welcome an influx of sun-seeking tourists. With its long sandy beaches and vibrant atmosphere, the city becomes a favorite spot for travelers looking to enjoy sunbathing and water activities, especially as summer approaches.



However, health experts advise caution when sunbathing, as excessive sun exposure can lead to sunburn, dehydration, and heat exhaustion. Tourists are encouraged to apply sunscreen with a high SPF, stay hydrated, and avoid prolonged sun exposure during peak hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wearing protective clothing, sunglasses, and seeking shade intermittently can help prevent heat-related health issues while enjoying Pattaya’s beaches safely.























