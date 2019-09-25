Pattaya hosts Asian Idol Music Festival 2019

Pattaya music lovers enjoyed a weekend of free live entertainment when the city played host to the Asian Idol Music Festival 2019.

The event, staged Sept. 20-22 at Central Festival Pattaya Beach, was being held in Thailand for the first time and saw pop idols from Japan, Indonesia, Myanmar, Hong Kong and Thailand strut their stuff and thrill audiences. Among the highlights of the weekend were performances by AKB 48 and Candy Zoo from Japan, and Daisy Daisy and Siam Dream from Thailand.

As well as having the opportunity to watch the live stage acts and pose for photos with their idols at organized meet & greet sessions, festival attendees were also able to enjoy a wide variety of foodstuffs on offer, including extensive menus from Japanese restaurants.

Ronakit Ekasingh, Pattaya Deputy Mayor, chaired the opening of the festival and commented that international events such as Asian Idol can help promote good relations between neighboring countries and also give a boost to the local economy of the host city, not to mention provide hours of entertainment to those lucky enough to attend. (PCPR)