Rayong woman drowns after fainting

A Rayong woman drowned after apparently fainting and falling into a pond on her farm.

Identified only as Sangwan, 47, the victim was found by her husband Boonruen, 58, June 22 at the farm in Krasaebon Subdistrict.







Boonruen said he’d been plowing the field while his wife went to get water to dilute pesticide. His tractor got stuck, so he called for help from his wife but she did not reply.

He walked over to the pond and found two dogs sitting on its edge and his wife’s water bucket floating on the surface. He found her below the water, drowned.

Boonruen said his wife had a health condition that caused her to pass out often. He assumed she fainted again and fell in while bending over to get water.











