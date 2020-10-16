Pattaya officials check labor camps for Covid-19

Public-health officials and police checked Pattaya-area construction sites for illegal laborers who could have brought the coronavirus in from Myanmar.







Banglamung District Chief Amnart Charoensri led a force of 90 administrators, health workers and police to camps in Nong Plalai and Huay Yai Oct. 14, checking visas and work permits as well as looking for drugs and cases of illness.

Three of the 76 migrant workers checked possessed no identification documents and one tested positive for drug use.

With a coronavirus outbreak raging in Myanmar, Thai officials believe illegal immigration is the most-likely way Covid-19 could start spreading again in Thailand.

















