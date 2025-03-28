Rare treasure in Pattaya – Lucky pipe repairman finds Melo pearl in clam, seeks expert verification

PATTAYA, Thailand – A pipe repairman in Nongprue, East Pattaya, struck a rare stroke of luck when he discovered a potential Melo pearl inside a clam while preparing dinner. Somchai Sukkaew, 55, owner of the “Chai Header” car exhaust repair shop on Chaiyapornvitee Road, was cleaning a clam for dinner when he noticed a round object resembling a pearl inside it. Upon closer inspection with his son’s help, it appeared to be a white, pinkish ball about the size of a matchstick head, leading him to believe it could be a Melo pearl.

Uncertain about its authenticity, Somchai contacted local media to spread the news, hoping experts could confirm whether the object was a genuine Melo pearl, a rare and valuable gemstone found in clams. The discovery of a Melo pearl in a clam is exceedingly rare, and Somchai is eager to have it professionally examined.







The clam vendor in the nearby market, where the clams were purchased, expressed surprise, stating that no customers had ever found a Melo pearl before. The discovery has sparked local interest, and even the reporter bought a kilogram of clams in hopes of sharing in the good fortune.

Melo pearls, a rare and highly valuable natural gemstone, can be worth hundreds of thousands to millions of baht, depending on their quality and rarity.



























