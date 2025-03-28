Pattaya orders suspension of beach umbrella operations after gambling and illegal rentals found at Jomtien Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has taken action to suspend the operations of beach umbrella services at Jomtien Beach following reports of gambling and unauthorized rentals of beach umbrellas.

The investigation revealed that the operators had allowed tenants to rent beach umbrella spots, in violation of Pattaya City’s regulations, particularly Chapter 2, Article 10 of the Pattaya City announcement regarding the operation of beach umbrellas at Pattaya Beach (excluding Koh Larn).







The regulation stipulates that operators must manage the business themselves and are prohibited from renting out spots or transferring their operations to others. Additionally, Chapter 3, Article 28 strictly prohibits all forms of gambling on public beaches.

The operator admitted to the wrongdoing, which led to the suspension of their business for 15 days for violating Chapter 2 and an additional 7-day suspension for violating Chapter 3. The total suspension period is 22 days, from March 26 to April 16.

Citizens have voiced their concerns, including complaints about inadequate street lighting, noise disturbances from the area, and the lack of available space for people to sit and enjoy the beach. Many have expressed dissatisfaction with the increasing presence of tents and umbrella rentals, which limit public access to the beach for relaxation. Suggestions have been made to cancel the rental system permanently to ensure the beach remains accessible to the public, and some have referred to the situation as a “mafia” problem, hindering the enjoyment of residents and tourists alike.

The situation has sparked a conversation about the need for better regulation and balance between business operations and public access to public spaces.



























