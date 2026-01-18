Rare green seaweed phenomenon draws crowds to Bali Hai Cape in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A rare natural phenomenon has captivated tourists and locals at Bali Hai Cape, where bright green seaweed has covered seaside rocks in a striking display that occurs only once a year.

The phenomenon appears during periods of low tide, when receding seawater exposes coastal rocks, allowing green seaweed to grow and blanket the area in vivid color. When sunlight reflects off the surface, the rocks shimmer with a grass-like green hue, creating a scenic backdrop that has quickly become a popular photo spot.







Large numbers of visitors, including local residents, students, and tourists, have flocked to the area to admire the sight and capture photos to share on social media. The event is short-lived, typically lasting only one to two weeks before the seaweed naturally withers and the rocks return to their usual appearance.

The seasonal display has temporarily transformed Bali Hai Cape into one of Pattaya’s most talked-about attractions, helping stimulate tourism during this period. Visitors are advised to check tide times and plan their visit during low tide to experience the phenomenon before it disappears until next year.



































