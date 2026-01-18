A gentle Sunday in Pattaya as cool breezes replace the heat

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Meteorological Department reports generally mild weather conditions for Pattaya and the eastern region, with cooler mornings and a chance of light rain in some areas.

A weakening high-pressure system continues to influence upper Thailand, bringing cooler air and morning haze to many regions. In Pattaya and surrounding parts of the Eastern Seaboard, southeasterly winds are carrying moisture from the Gulf of Thailand, resulting in isolated light showers, particularly during the day.







Residents and visitors are advised to take extra care when traveling in the early morning due to reduced visibility from haze, and to monitor weather conditions closely. Although temperatures remain comfortable, sudden changes may affect health, especially for children and the elderly.

Sea conditions in the Gulf of Thailand remain relatively calm, with waves around 1 meter high. Small boat operators and recreational sailors are still urged to exercise caution.



Air quality in Pattaya and eastern provinces is currently at a moderate level, with dust and haze accumulation increasing due to weak wind circulation. Authorities recommend limiting prolonged outdoor activities during periods of poor air dispersion.



































