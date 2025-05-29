Rain fails to deter Pattaya residents from attending final day of annual health screening campaign

PATTAYA, Thailand – Despite heavy rainfall across Pattaya and surrounding areas since early morning, local residents of Nongprue remained undeterred as they made their way to the final round of the “Healthy Life, Happy Living” Annual Health Screening Program 2025 at the Nongprue Municipal Health Service Center in east Pattaya on May 27.

This third and final screening session for the 2025 fiscal year follows two previous events held on May 20 and May 23, both at the multipurpose building in the Nongprue Health Park. The initiative, organized by the Pattaya Patamakhun Hospital in collaboration with Nongprue Municipality, aims to provide free health screenings to the public.







Services offered during the event included screenings for diabetes, high cholesterol, hypertension, gout, lung disease, liver disease, and kidney disease. The program, which ran from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM, was made possible through funding from the Nongprue Municipality Health Security Fund.

Despite the challenging weather, many residents still turned up to participate. Municipal officials, including Ms. Nucharin Palachot, Director of Public Health and Environment, and Boekchai Nilpanan, Director of Sanitation Engineering, were present to welcome attendees and provide support.

Those who participated in the health screenings across all three sessions are invited to receive their results on July 8, at 8:30 AM, at the Nongprue Municipality Multipurpose Building.

































