BCCT EVENING – Sustainable Leadership: Women Taking the Lead 14 June 2025

Sustainable Leadership: Women Taking the Lead

*Special thanks to Amnesty International Thailand

Join us for an inspiring evening dedicated to exploring the powerful intersection of sustainability and women’s empowerment. Together, we’ll spotlight influential women in business who are leading the charge in creating positive environmental change.

Event Highlights:

✨ Engaging panel discussions with trailblazing women

🌱 Innovative solutions for a greener future

💬 Powerful conversations and inspiring stories

🌍 A vibrant community united by purpose

Let’s celebrate the changemakers, share bold ideas, and shape a more sustainable tomorrow — together.







Date: Tuesday 24 June 2025

Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: lebua Hotel & Resort on Silom. BTS Saphan Taksin

Occasion: In celebration of World Environment Day 2025 – Focus: Ending Global Plastic Pollution

Cost: THB 1,100. Price includes food, free flow of soft drinks, wine and beer. Menu

RSVP: BCCT members may book online by clicking here or contact us at [email protected] for assistance.

*Non-members who would like to join this event should email – [email protected]



Payment:

– Online Payment options are available when confirming your booking (recommended). Online payment when you book is the simplest way to do this.

– Bank transfer is also available to Kasikorn Bank 709-2-36464-4 and email [email protected] to verify for a receipt.

Event Programme

6 – 6.30 PM – Registration & networking

6:30 – 6:40 PM – Opening Remarks

6:40 – 6:55 PM – Policy, Purpose, and the Planet – Driving Change through Regulation and Innovation: Yulia Dobrolyubova, Environmental Policy and Governance Specialist

6:55 – 7:10 PM – Plastic-Free Progress – Moving from Awareness to Action: Getthip Hannarong, Environmental and sustainability advocate

7:10 – 7:25 PM – Innovating Sustainable Packaging – Reducing Plastic Pollution from Within: Rachel Ann Ganzon, Packaging Design and Sustainability Lead for Beauty and Wellbeing SEA, Unilever

7:25 – 8:15 PM – Panel Discussion “Women Leading the Green Shift”: Moderator: Bancha Bert Leelaguagoon, Executive Director of Amnesty International Thailand

8:15 – 8:30 PM – Open floor for questions and sharing

8:30 – 9:00 PM – Closing & Networking Reception





หอการค้าอังกฤษ – ไทย

British Chamber of Commerce Thailand

Two Pacific Place, 18th Floor, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Tel: +66 (0) 2651-5350-1 Email: [email protected]

