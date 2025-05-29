Brawl at Pattaya cannabis shop ends with broken glass and police intervention

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police were called to respond to a disturbance and property damage at the SWEET69 cannabis shop located in Soi Honey, at 11:36 PM on May 27. Upon arrival, officers found a Thai man angrily confronting an American tourist and had to detain him after he threw a rock, shattering the shop’s glass window.

The man suffered injuries to his face and lips during the incident. Both parties were brought to Pattaya Police Station for questioning.







Eyewitnesses reported that the foreign tourist had come to purchase an e-cigarette, which the shop did not have. This led to a heated argument, escalating when the man threw a rock at the glass. Passersby tried to intervene and stop the fight before police arrived.

Police secured video evidence recorded by local residents showing the moment the rock was thrown. The investigation continues to ensure justice and fairness for all involved.

































