Rain cancels Pattaya Vegetarian Festival opening parade

A Pattaya Vegetarian Festival unlike no other opened Friday, without dancing dragons and with plenty of rain.

Already planning to drop the lion and dragon costumes that would force puppeteers to stay in close confines, increasing the risk of coronavirus transmission, organizers outright canceled the entire parade due to the downpour.

With no parade, the foundation staged a smaller opening ceremony on the festival site at its headquarters. The event runs through Oct. 26.

Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation President Wisit Chaowalitnittithum and Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome were on hand to join business leaders for the Oct. 16 opening in Naklua.











