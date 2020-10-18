Protestors demand leaders’ release in demonstrations across Chiang Mai

As young pro-democracy protestors battled police in Bangkok, about 1,000 of their comrades rallied in Chiang Mai, demanding the release of core movement leader Anon Nampa. He is being held without bail for violating the terms of his parole for a September demonstration in the northern city.







Protestors also demanded the release of Prasit Krutharoj, head of the Liberation People’s Party. Together they are accused of inciting unrest and sedition.

Demonstrators moved from Chiang Mai University’s Ang Kaew Sala to Huay Kaew Road where they sat and blocked traffic in an act of peaceful civil disobedience. Speakers railed against the government’s persecution of the students and its alleged failures to govern.

Another 100 people assembled at Chiang Mai Provincial Court where they called for the release of the two leaders, who were denied bail and taken the Chiang Mai Central Prison.

