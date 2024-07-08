Raid on pool villa party in Pattaya uncovers drug use

PATTAYA, Thailand – Na Jomtien police conducted a raid on a pool villa party in Najomtien Sub-district, South Pattaya, on July 6, following a tip-off from local residents, reporting a large gathering of teenagers, loud music, and suspected drug activity at the venue.

Officers found more than 10 teenagers, male and female, dancing and playing loud music in a bedroom illuminated by laser lights, resembling a nightclub setting. Upon identifying themselves, the authorities conducted a search and found all individuals present under the influence of methamphetamine.







Police also arrested a 29-year-old man identified as Mr. A, who was in possession of 4.64 grams of ketamine, a Category 2 controlled substance. The ketamine, in crystal form, was packed in five clear plastic bags. Mr. A confessed to owning the drugs. The rowdy revellers were detained and transported to Na Jomtien Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.





































