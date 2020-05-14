Raid on Pattaya birthday party uncovers drugs, gun

More than 40 Thais and Chinese nationals were arrested when police raided their drug-filled pool party in Pattaya.

Chonburi Provincial Police and Pattaya officers stormed a villa May 13, finding 22 men – three of them Chinese, and 22 women partying in contravention of the emergency decree, as well as narcotics and weapons laws. Authorities recovered numerous bags of crystal methamphetamine, 15 packets of ketamine, 200 Valium tablets, 15 ecstasy pills and a loaded 9 mm. handgun.







A known drug dealer and money launderer – was arrested for the gun, which was found in his vehicle.

The gathering was said to be a birthday party. All the guests were booked and drug-tested with more charges to come.











