Pattaya boxing trainer arrested for driving after curfew

At 11.30 pm on Wednesday May 13, Pattaya police on patrol in Soi Buakhao spotted a car driving in Soi Buakhao. The officers called the driver to stop the car but the driver kept on driving and turned his vehicle into the Buakhao fresh market. Police pursued and finally caught up with him.

Police searched inside the car and found no illegal substances.







They did not identify the driver, only that he was a foreign man working as a boxing trainer in Pattaya. His tattoos written in Cyrillic indicated he was most likely from Eastern Europe.

He was transferred to Pattaya police station and charged with violating the curfew.











