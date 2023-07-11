Racing group partner with Nongprue municipality to aid underprivileged families

Pattaya, Thailand – In a joint effort between the Nongprue Racing Group and Nongprue Municipality, a charitable event was held on July 9th to benefit two deserving families. The first family, residing in Soi Ruam Suk 5, received solar panels, consumer goods, and scholarships for their children, while the second family, currently getting a new home near Ban Thung Klom School, received consumer goods and scholarships for their children too.







By collaborating with the Nongprue Racing Group and conducting acts of kindness, the Nongprue Municipality aims to create a brighter and more prosperous future for all residents. The event was an extension of the successful ‘Run for Good Deeds’ campaign, which raised funds for the betterment of society and provided assistance to underprivileged families in the area.

















