Quiet curfew streets bring out wildlife in Pattaya

With no people or traffic to scare them away, wildlife has begun to return to the city.

Police and volunteers patrolling for curfew breakers found a slithery miscreant at 2 a.m. May 25 on Jomtien 2nd Road, and this one had no viable excuse.







The 5-meter long python with no respect for the law warmed itself in the middle of the intersection with Sukhumvit. Thinking it was dead, officers approached to remove it and received the shock of their night when it turned to look at them.

The volunteers stood back, took photos, and coaxed it out of the road and into the nearby thickets. There’s no telling if it might return tonight to seek warmth from the tarmac.











