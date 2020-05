A Burmese fisherman sustained brutal injuries after falling into an ice crusher in Sattahip.

Jo Kuti, 25, had his left leg crushed by the machine used to pulverize ice for fish storage at the Suwit Fisheries Bridge in Samae San May 26. He was rushed to Queen Sirikit Naval Medical Center.







Jo said he was standing on the crusher while it was running but slipped on the wet surface and fell in.