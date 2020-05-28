Thai traditional medicine clinics reopen

Thai traditional medicine clinics in hospitals have reopened while therapeutic massage service can be given to patients under doctors’ consideration, said a senior official.







Dr Pramote Sathienrat, deputy chief of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative medicine said Thai traditional medicine clinics in hospitals have already opened for consultation, treatment and therapeutic massage.



Hot herbal compress can be applied for patients but it must be one-time use only for each patient for good hygiene practice. Service staffs have to change clothes before providing service and change cushions and pillow cases for every customer.







Patients are required to strictly follow guidelines, wear masks and observe their symptoms 14 days after a hospital visit.

However, he recommended hospital visits should still be avoided except for necessary cases. Hospitals have screening points with body temperature measurement and apply social distancing measures to keep patients apart. (TNA)











