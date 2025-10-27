Quick response saves Japanese tourist after slip at busy central Pattaya intersection

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers rushed to assist a Japanese tourist who had slipped and fallen at the central Pattaya Intersection in front of the Siam Commercial Bank, October 26. The incident occurred earlier today, prompting immediate action from local authorities.

Officials quickly contacted the Sawang Boriboon rescue team, who arrived on the scene to provide first aid. The injured tourist was then transported to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment.







Witnesses at the scene praised the prompt response of both municipal officers and rescue personnel. Many locals took to social media, expressing concern and sending well-wishes, with comments such as, “Get well soon!” and “Kudos to all the teams involved for their quick assistance.”

The incident highlights the readiness of Pattaya’s emergency and municipal services to respond to accidents involving both residents and visitors, ensuring safety and timely care in the city’s busy tourist areas.



































