Giant surprise as whale shark thrills anglers off Na Jomtien Beach Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Anglers were thrilled to spot a whale shark swimming near Koh Lin, just off Na Jomtien Beach in Pattaya. A video clip, lasting approximately 1 minute 44 seconds, shows the gentle giant swimming around their boat for several minutes, creating excitement among the group.

The angler who shared the clip said the sighting occurred last Monday while fishing with friends and family near Koh Lin, an islet in front of Na Jomtien Beach in Bang Saray area. The whale shark circled the boat multiple times, giving the anglers a rare and memorable encounter.







Sightings of whale sharks in Pattaya are uncommon, with the species more frequently seen near Bang Saen Beach. Koh Lin falls under the care of the Royal Thai Navy, and the appearance of the whale shark is considered a positive sign, indicating a healthy and thriving marine ecosystem.

Whale sharks are classified as a vulnerable species and are legally protected in Thailand, making the sighting both exciting and ecologically significant.







































