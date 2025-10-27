Shocking barbecue incident leaves mother, 8-year-old daughter and friends vomiting

PATTAYA, Thailand – Emergency responders from Ruamkatanyu Foundation rushed to assist four women who suddenly became weak and began vomiting at the Ue-Arthorn housing project, Building 36, in Paksa Subdistrict, Mueang Samut Prakan. Among them was an 8-year-old girl.

The group had been enjoying a late-night barbecue in their apartment around 11:30 PM on October 25. Witnesses said they suddenly felt dizzy and nauseous, prompting them to seek help outside the building.







The mother, Ms. Namfon, 29, explained that she, her daughter, and her friends frequently eat barbecue at home and had never experienced such symptoms before. The meat and seafood set they purchased from a store near Bangpu Industrial Estate included pork, shrimp, squid, and a half-kilogram of jellyfish that the shop included as a bonus.

Notably, all those who became ill had eaten the jellyfish, while others who avoided it showed no symptoms. Medical staff confirmed it was a case of food poisoning, though none were seriously harmed. Ms. Namfon said she will continue enjoying barbecue but vowed never to eat jellyfish again.



































