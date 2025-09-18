Quick action and drainage efforts keep Pattaya moving after overnight floods

PATTAYA, Thailand – Heavy rainfall overnight caused localized flooding in two areas of Pattaya, including a low-lying section along the Kao Talo railway road, temporarily blocking vehicle traffic and causing minor disruptions for residents.

Pattaya, a coastal city, has long struggled with urban drainage. Water runoff from heavy rains often flows unevenly toward the sea due to decades of city planning that left natural channels blocked and drainage systems insufficient. These long-standing challenges have meant that even moderate rainfall could sometimes leave streets submerged and traffic halted.







In recent months, the city has taken concrete steps to address these issues. Authorities have dug new drainage channels, installed additional pipelines, and cleared existing waterways to allow rainwater to flow more efficiently into the sea. These measures played a critical role in the swift response to last night’s flooding.

Thanks to the coordinated efforts of city authorities and volunteer teams, traffic was fully restored in less than an hour. Vehicles are now moving normally through the affected areas, and residents have been able to resume their routines without lasting disruption.



City officials expressed their gratitude to all personnel and volunteers who worked tirelessly through the night. Their rapid response not only ensured public safety but also highlighted Pattaya’s ongoing efforts to modernize urban infrastructure, better manage water flow, and reduce the impact of sudden weather events on daily life.

With these improvements, Pattaya is taking meaningful steps to protect both residents and tourists from the recurring problems caused by heavy rainfall, aiming for a city that is safer, more resilient, and better prepared for the challenges posed by its coastal location.



































