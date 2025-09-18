Odd-even parking in Pattaya leaves drivers confused as city focuses on select routes

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya City Administration recently announced stricter enforcement of the “odd-even” parking rule along South Pattaya Road, urging drivers to comply to maintain order and avoid fines. The city insists this measure is necessary to prevent traffic congestion and ensure safety.

“Follow odd–even days strictly, or risk fines,” reads official signage along the controlled streets. Officials say the rule is part of a broader effort to maintain a clean and orderly city.







However, residents and visitors alike are questioning whether Pattaya is truly serious about citywide traffic management—or if the enforcement is merely selective. Social media and local discussion boards are buzzing with criticism:

“Why enforce it only in front of the Tuk Com building? Everywhere else, people park however they want,” one local resident remarked.

“It’s always been chaotic outside VC Hotel. The white-red lines are completely ignored,” complained another.

“In Central Pattaya, cars are constantly double-parked at the beach entrance. Are authorities even monitoring these areas?”



While city officials insist that Pattaya’s three municipal zones are all under continuous monitoring, they acknowledge that priority is given to high-traffic areas where congestion is most severe. “Not every street, alley, or side lane is currently under active enforcement,” a municipal spokesperson admitted. “We continue to patrol and apply rules where most needed, but full coverage takes time.”

This explanation has done little to assuage public frustration. Many residents argue that focusing enforcement on select streets creates a perception of inconsistency—or even favoritism—while leaving other areas in near-lawless chaos. Calls are growing for stricter, more comprehensive enforcement across all of Pattaya, not just the high-profile streets.





The public appears willing to comply with the rules—if applied fairly. But as it stands, selective enforcement risks undermining public trust in Pattaya’s traffic management policies and raises questions about whether the city is more concerned with appearances than with real, citywide order.



































