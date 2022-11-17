16-year-old boy sent to rehab after attacking mother for pot money

A Sattahip teenager was sent to drug rehabilitation after attacking his mother to get money for marijuana.

While Thailand failed to enact any laws governing cultivation or sales of cannabis before decriminalizing it June 9, the few regulations put in place since do outlaw sales to minors.

But that didn’t stop a 16-year-old in Sattahip from repeatedly purchasing weed. On Nov. 14, he owed 400 baht to his dealer and asked his mother for the money. She refused.







The woman told police her son then stole her mobile phone and held it ransom for the 400 baht. He gave it back when she agreed to pay, but she only had 100 baht on her. Then the teen flew into a rage.

The boy admitted shaking his mother in anger, but denied he struck her. When police arrived at the site of their roadside argument, he was still shouting at her.







Police dragged him off to the local station after failing to calm him down. He was then sent to the Chonburi Home for Children and Family for mandatory drug rehab.

































