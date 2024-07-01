Python bites man in east Pattaya tapioca field

PATTAYA, Thailand – A man was bitten by a python while trying to capture it at a house in a tapioca field in the Khao Mai Kaew sub-district of East Pattaya on June 29.

The snake, a large python weighing approximately 20 kilograms and measuring around 3 meters in length, had coiled itself inside a water pipe next to the house. Sutjai Bamrungjit, 50, the homeowner, explained that Nisit Chaipha, 51, the injured man, was a friend who had come to help after learning that the snake had entered the house.









Unfortunately, due to improper techniques and lack of protective gear, Nisit was bitten on his right wrist while attempting to capture the snake with his bare hands. Local residents quickly pointed out its location to the rescue team, who successfully captured the python after more than half an hour. The rescue team provided first aid to Nisit at the scene before transporting him to the hospital for further medical treatment.









































