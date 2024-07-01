Indians brutally attack compatriot near Pattaya Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya has witnessed another violent incident among foreign nationals, this time involving an Indian gang, just days after a Vietnamese gang assaulted a creditor. A recent video clip obtained by a local reporter shows two Indian tourists repeatedly punching and beating a fellow countryman dressed in black on a busy street, indifferent to the passers-by and tourists. The video also shows a Thai woman, believed to be the girlfriend of one of the Indian assailants, jumping in to stop the fight before the clip ends abruptly.









The incident occurred around 6:10 a.m. on June 29 in front of the Marine Plaza Hotel at the entrance of Soi 16, South Pattaya, a busy area frequented by tourists day and night due to its proximity to Pattaya Walking Street. This street is lined with Indian and Arabic restaurants, making it a hotspot for international visitors.





Eyewitnesses reported that they saw the group of Indians having a heated argument without any physical altercations. Such scenes are common in the area, often involving drunken brawls among Indian tourists. However, when they turned back, the group had started the assault as seen in the video. The cause of the fight remains unknown. Shortly after, Pattaya City Police arrived to break up the brawl and took all parties involved to the police station.







This incident follows another violent event where two Vietnamese gang members severely assaulted a compatriot creditor. Both incidents have disrupted the central areas of Pattaya and tarnished its tourism image. The local community urges the tourist police and immigration officers to take serious measures to regulate and manage foreign groups to prevent further incidents.





































