Pattaya Motorway 7 access road repaired

The pockmarked Motorway 7 access road is finally getting repaired after the Pattaya Mail spotlighted its unusable condition.

The off-ramp near Nongprue’s King Bhumibol Park, specifically at the entrance of Soi Chaiyapornwitee 16, had large holes that closed one lane, as they posed too much danger to vehicles.







The lane has been a construction spot for an unknown agency that turned out to be the Provincial Waterworks Authority.

Nongprue Mayor Winai Inpitak said the PWA was laying pipes to carry raw water from the Mabprachan Reservoir to a storage tank. PWA contractor San Mahanakorn Co. is slated to complete work by December.



But the contractor stopped work during all the recent rain, leaving the road surface a wreck. Winai ordered the firm to repave and return the road to motorists until it can complete the job.



























