PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s Drainage Maintenance Division, under the Sanitation Engineering Department, has begun clearing and unclogging the central drainage system along Sukhumvit Road in front of HomePro South Pattaya.

Many residents have long wondered about the purpose of these central dividers, with some speculating they function as water retention barriers or drainage pathways. The recent cleanup efforts have clarified their role in the city’s water management system.







A local resident also inquired about the origin and endpoint of this drainage route, seeking to understand where the water ultimately flows within Pattaya’s infrastructure.

Additionally, questions have been raised about the number of CCTV cameras currently installed across the city. Many citizens have praised Mayor Poramet Ngampichet for his extensive efforts in improving Pattaya’s infrastructure and have expressed their support for his continued leadership over the next eight years.





































