Push for natural krathongs proves successful

Pattaya’s push for Loy Krathong vendors to sell floats made only of biodegradable materials proved successful.

The amount of waste left behind by holiday revelers has been a perennial problem, with many of the tiny boats carrying flowers, candles and incense ending up on the bottom of the ocean. For years, krathongs were made with plastic and foam, polluting the oceans and killing marine animals.

Each year, Thailand has gotten more sellers to only hawk krathongs made of wood and leaves. Pattaya City Hall this year stepped up its game, actively campaigning on social media and on foot, with positive results.

An unofficial survey of the Pattaya Beach front and the Wat Chaimongkol Market area found all the vendors were selling biodegradable krathongs.

The cleanup effort even went further, with food sellers encouraged to refrain from foam food containers and city hall placing more trash bins around the beachfront than before.