More tourists, less litter this Loy Krathong

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
188
People spread out across the beach, picking up plastic bags, food containers and krathongs that washed back to shore Nov. 12.
Volunteers joined Pattaya sanitation workers in cleaning up the mess left behind from Loy Krathong.

Trash collectors said there was less litter than in previous years despite an increase in tourists.

Part of that was due to an increased number of garbage cans placed by city hall while part was the high-profile push to use natural materials in krathongs and for food sellers to not use foam boxes.

