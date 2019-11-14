Naklua roadwork 20% complete

Pattaya officials expect roadwork on Naklua’s Sawangfa Road to wrap in mid-to-late December.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome, city engineers and community leaders toured the work site Nov. 11, saying the extensive project is about 20 percent complete.

Boonkitthana Partners were hired by the city lay sewage and storm-drainage pipes from the Amorn Market to the Namchai intersection. Currently Sawangfa is being ripped up, supports placed and a location being prepared for installation of a box culvert.

The original completion date was Dec. 16 and officials said they believe the work will be completed by then or shortly after.