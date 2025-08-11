Public tips lead to Pattaya fining illegal construction waste dumpers

PATTAYA, Thailand – Following public complaints received via the official “Direct Line to Mayor Beer Pattaya” page, authorities have identified and fined individuals dumping construction waste illegally.

At around 8:09 a.m. on August 10, illegal dumping was reported at the alley between Naklua Soi 13 and Soi 15. Officials reviewed security footage and coordinated with the Rapid Response Unit and Policy and Planning Department of the Pattaya City Clerk’s Office to trace offenders’ residences and issue maximum fines of 2,000 baht.







Residents are urged to report illegal dumping or littering on public spaces by calling the hotline at 1337 or submitting evidence through the mayor’s Facebook page.

The move has received widespread praise from the community, calling for even stricter penalties to deter repeated offenses. Some residents highlighted frequent dumping near Nong Plalai Subdistrict Administrative Organization and along roadsides, urging local authorities to provide more designated waste disposal sites to prevent such behavior.



Many applauded Pattaya’s strict enforcement, suggesting it should serve as a model for other provinces to promote civic discipline and environmental responsibility. Comments reflected frustration with careless dumping habits, emphasizing that fines should be increased to ensure offenders think twice before violating the law. Now, with more street cameras and vigilant public eyes, enforcement has become even more effective.



































