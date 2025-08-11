Strolling around Pattaya faces no problem despite increased rainfall in other regions

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department reports increasing rainfall across the country, especially in the northeastern, eastern, and western southern regions, with heavy downpours expected in some areas. The Andaman Sea’s upper region is experiencing strong winds and waves. Meanwhile, Bangkok and its metropolitan area are forecast to have thunderstorms covering 60% of the area.







Despite these weather conditions nationwide, taking a stroll around Pattaya remains largely unaffected and enjoyable, with only occasional showers expected. Visitors and locals can still explore the city comfortably, although carrying an umbrella or raincoat is advised for occasional light rain.

The weather outlook for the next 24 hours indicates increased rain in northeastern, eastern, and western southern provinces. Authorities advise residents in these areas to be cautious of flash floods and runoff, especially near slopes and waterways. Maritime conditions in the Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand show waves up to 2 meters high, urging vessels to navigate carefully.



Regional weather highlights include:

Northern Thailand: 60% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and surrounding provinces. Temperatures range from 23°C to 37°C.

Northeast: 60% chance of thunderstorms with heavy rain in some areas such as Nong Khai, Udon Thani, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures range from 23°C to 37°C.

Central: 40% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Suphanburi, and Kanchanaburi. Temperatures between 23°C and 37°C.



East: 70% chance of thunderstorms and heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures between 24°C and 35°C.

South (East Coast): 60% chance of thunderstorms, with waves 1–2 meters high. Temperatures between 23°C and 36°C.

South (West Coast): 60% chance of thunderstorms and heavy rain in Ranong, Phuket, Krabi, and nearby provinces, with waves around 2 meters high. Temperatures range from 24°C to 34°C.



Bangkok and surrounding areas: 60% chance of thunderstorms, temperatures between 26°C and 36°C.

Travelers in Pattaya can enjoy their outdoor activities with minimal disruption, though staying alert to changing weather is always recommended.



































