Pattaya mobilizes all hands to prepare for heavy rains and floods

PATTAYA, Thailand – City authorities are stepping up flood prevention efforts as the rainy season intensifies, with the Sanitation Engineering Division of the Pattaya City Clerk’s Office leading clean-up operations along major drainage routes.

This week, crews were dispatched to South Pattaya’s Sukhumvit Road, where they removed accumulated weeds, debris, and rubbish from the central reservation and cleared drainage channels. The work aims to ensure rainwater flows freely into the city’s stormwater system, reducing the risk of waterlogging during heavy downpours.







Officials said the proactive cleaning drive is part of a wider campaign to prepare vulnerable areas for potential flooding. In addition to vegetation removal, teams are also checking and repairing drainage grates, culverts, and roadside gutters throughout the city.

City Hall has urged residents and businesses to cooperate by refraining from dumping waste into drains or waterways, noting that blockages caused by litter and vegetation remain a major cause of flash flooding in urban areas.



With weather forecasts predicting more intense rains in the coming weeks, Pattaya’s administration says it is “all hands on deck” to keep roads passable, protect property, and ensure public safety.









































