Public restrooms at Samae Beach on Koh Larn, off Pattaya coast, need progress

PATTAYA, Thailand –At a Pattaya City Council meeting, Vice President Banjong Bandhoonprayuk raised concerns about the delayed renovation of public restrooms at Samae Beach, Koh Larn. With Pattaya hosting various tourism-boosting events at the beach, such as the Pattaya Music Festival and trail running competitions, he emphasized the need for adequate restroom facilities to accommodate both Thai and international visitors.

Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai responded, explaining that public restrooms on Koh Larn are divided into three locations: Na Baan Pier, Tawaen Beach, and Samae Beach. The renovation project at Samae Beach was originally tied to the construction of a covered walkway at Tawaen Beach.







However, due to the unexpected passing of the contractor, the project was abandoned. As a result, the city has now separated the restroom and walkway projects into two distinct initiatives, with bidding expected to be completed by March.

Regarding the restrooms at Na Baan Pier, which have been in use for a long time, the city allows local community members to bid for management rights, charging a small usage fee to maintain the facilities. Future improvements to these restrooms are also planned to enhance the overall visitor experience on Koh Larn.





































