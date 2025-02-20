How safe are public tour buses in Pattaya? What tourists should know

PATTAYA, Thailand –Pattaya remains one of Thailand’s top tourist destinations, with public and private tour buses playing a major role in transportation. However, following several recent accidents, concerns about safety have grown. While some blame reckless driving, others point to unpredictable road conditions. Here’s what you should know before boarding a tour bus in Pattaya.







Are Public Tour Buses in Pattaya Safe?

While many operators follow safety regulations, risks still exist:

Reckless Driving – Speeding is a major issue, especially on highways and curvy roads. One tourist commented, “I would bet money that the driver was driving too fast… TIT (This is Thailand).”

Road Hazards – Some accidents aren’t solely the driver’s fault. Another foreigner noted, “Some cars do U-turn onto oncoming traffic, so it may not be the driver’s fault.”

Poor Vehicle Maintenance – Not all buses are in top condition, leading to mechanical failures.



Driver Fatigue – Long working hours can make drivers exhausted, impacting reaction times.

Slippery Roads – Wet conditions make accidents more likely, but one traveler pointed out, “Buses don’t overturn in rain and on slippery roads if the driver is driving safely.”

Despite these concerns, some companies maintain strict safety protocols. A tourist defended a particular company by saying, “Not that company. They drive max 80 km/h. Please not that some cars wanted to make a sudden turn in front of them.”

What Tourists Should Be Aware of and Avoid

Choose Reputable Bus Operators

-Research companies with strong safety records.

-Avoid ultra-cheap tour buses that may cut corners on safety.







Check the Bus Condition & Seatbelts

-Avoid buses that look poorly maintained.

-Always choose a seat with a working seatbelt.

Observe the Driver’s Behavior

-If the driver seems tired, reckless, or is speeding, report it or switch buses.

One traveler warned: “This is Thailand. Safety is an afterthought.” Always stay alert.

Be Wary of Late-Night or Long-Distance Trips

-Night travel increases the risk of accidents.

-Private taxis or rental cars with professional drivers might be safer alternatives.







Have a Backup Transport Option

-Ride-hailing apps like Bolt or Grab offer safer choices.

-Consider using baht buses (songthaews) for short distances.

While public tour buses in Pattaya are convenient, safety concerns remain. Some accidents are due to reckless driving, while others stem from unpredictable road conditions. As one traveler summed it up, “This is Thailand. Safety is an afterthought.” Tourists should remain cautious, choose reputable transport options, and stay aware to minimize risks.































