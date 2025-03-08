Public reactions on Pattaya’s traffic clampdown – Concerns over inconsistent enforcement

PATTAYA, Thailand – Following the recent crackdown by Pattaya traffic police, many residents have expressed mixed opinions about the effectiveness of the ongoing enforcement efforts. Some pointed out that the police only seem to step up their actions during major events, such as the Pattaya Music Festival, but do not maintain the same level of vigilance throughout the year.

One local noted that despite police passing by multiple times, illegal parking around popular spots like Central Marina on the second road continues without intervention, raising suspicions of possible corruption or lack of enforcement.







A few residents also expressed frustration with the continuing traffic issues, especially with app-based ride-hailing vehicles and public transport drivers who violate traffic rules. They suggested that a more consistent, daily enforcement approach is needed rather than only during events or festivals.

Other comments highlighted the ongoing traffic congestion, particularly along Pattaya Beach, where public transport vehicles and vendors continue to obstruct traffic. Many people urged the authorities to address the problem year-round, rather than sporadically during high-traffic periods.



Despite these frustrations, some residents also praised the efforts of the authorities, urging them to continue their work to improve the situation, even if it seems like a temporary fix. There were calls for the authorities to also crack down on illegal parking and street vendors, particularly in areas where they block public spaces and create chaos.

One comment humorously pointed out that it felt like a “fire in the hay” situation – efforts to resolve the problem seem only temporary, with the same issues recurring after the police crackdown ends.

The public’s feedback reflects a need for more sustainable solutions to the traffic and parking problems, with consistent enforcement being a key concern.























