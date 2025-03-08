Progress on artificial turf installation at Jomtien Beach playground

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Jomtien Beach area, known for its serene 6-kilometer stretch lined with resorts and eateries, is enhancing its recreational facilities by installing artificial turf in the beachfront playground. This initiative aims to provide a safer and more comfortable environment for children, reducing the risk of injuries associated with natural grass surfaces.

Artificial turf offers several advantages over natural grass, including reduced maintenance, durability under heavy use, and consistent play surfaces regardless of weather conditions. These benefits make it an ideal choice for playgrounds and sports fields, ensuring year-round usability and safety.







The upgrade is part of ongoing efforts to develop public spaces and improve facilities for both local families and visiting tourists. The artificial grass installation will help reduce maintenance costs, prevent erosion, and ensure a comfortable and safe environment for children.

Residents and visitors have welcomed the initiative, expressing appreciation for the improvements to the popular beachfront attraction. Local officials encourage the public to follow updates on the project’s progress and provide feedback to help enhance Jomtien Beach’s recreational spaces.

Local authorities are overseeing the installation process to ensure it meets safety and quality standards. The community eagerly anticipates the completion of this project, which promises to enhance the recreational appeal of Jomtien Beach for both residents and visitors.





























