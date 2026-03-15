Public pressure mounts as Pattaya reviews Bongkot–Kor Phai traffic barrier

PATTAYA, Thailand – City officials in Pattaya are preparing to reopen a traffic barrier at the intersection of Soi Bongkot and Soi Kor Phai in South Pattaya after numerous complaints from residents and motorists about worsening congestion.

The proposal is currently being discussed with relevant agencies after local drivers urged authorities to reconsider the barrier, which had been installed earlier as part of a traffic management effort.

However, many road users say the barrier has created traffic bottlenecks during peak hours, particularly for vehicles traveling between Soi Bongkot and Soi Kor Phai that need to connect through the area.

City officials said that reopening the route could help improve traffic flow and make it easier for vehicles to enter and exit South Pattaya. If the plan moves forward, authorities will closely monitor traffic conditions and evaluate whether the change effectively reduces congestion.

Residents who regularly use the roads welcomed the potential move, saying the closure had forced drivers to take longer routes, sometimes diverting traffic toward major roads such as Sukhumvit Road Pattaya section where congestion is already heavy.

Public comments on the issue have also highlighted several other traffic concerns across the city. Some drivers suggested reopening a U-turn point near Terminal 21 Pattaya to ease traffic coming from Naklua toward Pattaya Beach.







Others raised concerns about traffic signal timing and congestion near Wat Chai Mongkhol and the entrance to Central Pattaya, where vehicles waiting to pick up passengers often block traffic lanes.

Additional suggestions included creating clearer drop-off zones near Walking Street Pattaya to reduce traffic jams caused by vehicles stopping in the main roadway.

City officials said they will continue reviewing public feedback and working with relevant agencies to find practical solutions that improve traffic flow and safety throughout Pattaya.



































