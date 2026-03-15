Pattaya officials confiscate illegal beach chairs and mats on public sand

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities in Pattaya have announced stricter enforcement against individuals illegally placing mats and chairs on public beaches for rental, warning that violators will face immediate confiscation of equipment and fines.

City officials said the move comes after complaints that some operators have been setting up mats and folding chairs along the beachfront and renting them to tourists without permission, effectively occupying public space for private business.

Under local regulations, placing chairs or mats for commercial rental on public beach areas without authorization is considered an illegal occupation of public property and unauthorized sale of goods in a public place.

Officials stated that municipal enforcement teams will conduct daily inspections along the beaches. Any equipment found being used for illegal rentals will be confiscated, and those responsible will face fines according to the law.

Authorities emphasized that Pattaya’s beaches are public assets belonging to everyone and must remain open for equal use by both residents and visitors.

Tourists and locals are still welcome to bring their own mats or folding chairs to relax on the beach, officials said. However, businesses wishing to rent chairs or other items must do so only from private premises and not from public beach areas.







The announcement has triggered strong reactions from some members of the public. Several residents welcomed the move, saying it would allow people to enjoy the beach without being pressured to rent seating.

Others called for stricter enforcement in additional areas, including parts of Jomtien Beach where unauthorized vendors and roadside stalls have also been reported.



Some commenters also raised concerns about roadside vendors and pickup trucks selling fruit along the beachfront roads, saying vehicles sometimes stop in traffic lanes and create congestion.

City officials have not yet commented on those specific complaints but reiterated that enforcement teams will continue to monitor public areas to ensure the beaches remain accessible, orderly, and safe for everyone visiting Pattaya.



































