Public curious as Pattaya beach sees selective seizures, officials reveal licensing rules

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers, working together with special affairs units, continue regular inspections along Pattaya Beach to take action against unauthorized rental of mats, chairs, and related equipment placed on public beachfront areas. Authorities stated that any occupation of public space for commercial purposes, including the rental of beach equipment without permission, is considered a violation of city regulations. Such items are subject to immediate inspection and seizure, and will be taken to the Pattaya Municipal Enforcement Center for storage pending legal proceedings and fines in accordance with the law.

Officials also issue formal records of violations for all offenders, following standard legal procedures. The city emphasized that public beach areas must remain accessible to everyone and must not be used for private commercial gain without authorization. At the same time, authorities clarified that legitimate “umbrella and beach chair operators” are not targeted, as they are legally licensed businesses. These operators must obtain permits through multiple levels of approval, including provincial and municipal authorities, and must comply with strict conditions.







These include operating only within designated zones, adhering to fixed space allocations, maintaining proper spacing, avoiding obstruction of public access, and keeping the area clean. Operators must also follow environmental guidelines and operate strictly under the terms of their permits. Officials noted that any violation of these conditions—such as expanding beyond permitted areas, operating without a license, or blocking public access—can result in immediate removal of equipment, fines, or even revocation of operating rights.

Pattaya City reiterated that the beach belongs to everyone, urging both operators and visitors to respect shared public space and maintain order along the coastline. Visitors are allowed to bring their own chairs and mats for personal use, but must keep the area clean and avoid littering. The city also reminded the public that activities such as open fires, alcohol consumption, smoking, vaping, and other smoke or fume-producing products, loud speakers, and other disruptive behavior are not permitted on the beach, in line with public safety and environmental regulations.

















































