Father in shock after CCTV reveals daughter beaten to death at Pattaya petrol station

PATTAYA, Thailand – A grieving father has called for urgent police action after discovering CCTV footage that allegedly shows his 22-year-old adopted daughter being assaulted by her boyfriend shortly before she died while working at a petrol station in North Pattaya. According to Somporn, 54, he was first informed at around 10:00 p.m. on June 1 that his daughter had fainted while working overtime at a mini-mart inside a petrol station along Sukhumvit Road in North Pattaya. He rushed to the scene, where rescue workers and medical staff were already performing CPR before transporting her to hospital. Despite efforts to save her, she was later pronounced dead.







Initial reports from coworkers suggested she may have collapsed due to exhaustion after working overtime and consuming multiple energy drinks and kratom-infused beverages. However, Somporn said he later received information from acquaintances that prompted him to review CCTV footage from the workplace.

He claims the footage shows her boyfriend, who worked at the same location but had reportedly finished his shift earlier, arriving by motorcycle and allegedly attacking her inside the premises. She is seen collapsing and later losing consciousness. The body has since been returned to the family for funeral rites in Kalasin province, with cremation scheduled for June 4. However, official autopsy results are expected in approximately 45 days. The suspect has not yet been arrested, raising concerns from the family that he may flee before facing legal action.



A rescue worker from the Sawang Boriboon stated that when responders arrived, the woman was found unresponsive with no pulse or breathing. Despite immediate CPR efforts and emergency transport to hospital, she could not be revived. The boyfriend reportedly denied assaulting her, claiming only that he had pushed her. Police are continuing to review CCTV footage and gather evidence as calls grow for a swift arrest and a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

















































