Provide Shelters or Deport – Mixed reactions to homeless assistance in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Rapid Response Unit, alongside the Department of Social Development and the Homeless Shelter Protection Center, conducted a welfare check along the Pattaya Beach area, particularly around the Central Pattaya intersection and the Old Pier on March 13. The officers found seven homeless individuals and offered assistance. Four of them—two men and two women—accepted the help and were safely transferred to the Homeless Shelter at the Rong Poh area.







Members of the local community expressed their thoughts and concerns about the ongoing issue. Many appreciated the authorities’ efforts, with one person commenting, “Thank you from the heart. As the city becomes more crowded, social issues inevitably arise. Keep up the great work, officers and city leaders.” Others, however, raised concerns, stating, “It would be better to check if they are Thai or foreigners. If they are Thai, they should be helped at the shelter. If they are foreigners, they should be deported immediately to prevent crime.”

Some residents also voiced safety concerns about the homeless individuals near the beach, with one remarking, “I’ve seen them speak rudely to children walking along the beach with their parents. It makes me feel unsafe. Thank you for addressing this issue.”



Additionally, some pointed out that individuals should not be allowed back after being helped, claiming, “They’re just released again in the evening, and it seems like a mere attempt to create an image.”

Despite the mixed reactions, authorities continue to focus on providing assistance to those in need while also addressing concerns about safety and maintaining order.





























