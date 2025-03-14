Panic Among Road Users – Reckless food delivery riders turn Pattaya streets into danger zones

PATTAYA, Thailand –The streets of Pattaya have become increasingly hazardous due to food delivery riders speeding recklessly through traffic. Many residents and tourists have voiced concerns over the dangers posed by these riders, who often weave through congested roads at breakneck speeds to meet tight delivery deadlines. This reckless behavior has led to numerous accidents, causing panic among other road users who fear for their safety.







One such incident occurred on March 13, at approximately 12:10 AM. Pattaya City Police were alerted to a severe motorcycle collision at the Thepprasit intersection in South Pattaya. Rescue volunteers, along with medical personnel from Pattaya City Hospital, rushed to the scene to provide urgent assistance.

At the accident site, officers discovered a black Kawasaki motorcycle lying on its side, its front completely wrecked. Nearby, a severely injured man was identified as 34-year-old Tinakorn Intajai, a Grab food delivery rider. He was found unconscious and in critical condition. Emergency responders immediately administered first aid before rushing him to Pattaya City Hospital for further treatment.

A short distance away, another motorcycle, a black Honda Wave 125, was also found damaged, its rear end showing clear signs of impact. The rider, 38-year-old Surin Jantasi, and his passenger, 36-year-old Kanjana Thepna, both sustained injuries. Surin recounted that he had been waiting at the red light with his wife when Tinakorn’s motorcycle came speeding from behind and crashed directly into them, sending all involved sprawling onto the road.







The incident has reignited discussions about the dangers of high-speed food delivery riders in Pattaya. Many residents believe stricter regulations and enforcement are necessary to prevent further accidents. Concerns have also been raised about the pressure placed on delivery drivers to meet fast delivery times, potentially incentivizing reckless behavior.

Authorities are urging food delivery companies to implement better safety measures and educate their riders on responsible driving. Meanwhile, police have vowed to increase patrols and crack down on reckless riders to ensure road safety for everyone in Pattaya.























