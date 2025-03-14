Alcohol-induced incident at Dongtan Beach in Jomtien resolved by local authorities

PATTAYA, Thailand – Officers from the Jomtien Municipality conducted a routine inspection at Dongtan Beach, which is within a designated no-smoking area on March 13. During their check, they came across a man who appeared to be intoxicated, and they noticed he was setting fire to his clothing on the beach.

The authorities immediately stepped in and directed the man to fetch water in order to extinguish the flames. Once the fire was put out, the officers issued a stern warning to the individual, advising him to leave the area in order to prevent any further disturbances. The incident was resolved quickly, ensuring the safety and order of the popular tourist spot.







This event serves as a reminder to all tourists visiting the area that there are important regulations in place. Activities such as smoking in designated no-smoking zones, setting fires on the beach, consuming alcohol in public spaces without authorization, and engaging in disruptive behavior while intoxicated are strictly prohibited.

Additionally, setting up camps or tents on the beach without proper permits is not allowed, as it could disrupt the natural environment and the overall aesthetic of the area. Littering and leaving trash behind also violate local rules. These regulations are intended to maintain a safe, clean, and enjoyable environment for both residents and visitors, ensuring that everyone can enjoy their time at the beach responsibly. For reporting incidents, call Pattaya City Hall at the hotline 1337.





























